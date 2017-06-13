VIDEO: Flowers Sea Swim 2017

FLOWERS SEA SWIM NEWS
Flowers Sea Swim 2017 Photo Contest
Enter to win the Flowers Sea Swim 2017 Photo Contest!
25th annual Sea Swim draws thousands
The normally placid scene of Seven Mile Beach was transformed to a carnival Saturday, when thousands of participants and spectators flooded the area for the 25th edition of the Flowers Sea Swim.
Prominent swimmers join masses for Flowers Sea Swim
Swimmers of global distinction were among the 1,000-plus field in Saturday’s Flowers Sea Swim. Olympians Allison Schmitt and Megan Jendrick took part, along with Penny Pelfrey, who set a world record by swimming from Little Cayman to Grand Cayman.
New starting point for Saturday’s Flowers Sea Swim
There’s been a change in the starting point for the Flowers Sea Swim. Saturday’s one-mile open water swim will now start at the Royal Palms and finish at the Westin Grand Cayman. The swim was previously intended to start at the Kimpton Seafire but was changed on Friday.
EDITORIAL – Flowers Sea Swim: Cayman’s ‘splashiest’ charitable event
Over its 25-year history, the Flowers Sea Swim has grown from a back-page notice in tiny type, to a front-page headline-grabbing annual athletic tradition.
Flowers Sea Swim to take over 7 Mile Beach
Recreational and Olympic swimmers will share the same strip of water Saturday, when the 25th Flowers Sea Swim takes place at Seven Mile Beach.
