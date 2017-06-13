Following the recent general elections in the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Theresa May is rebuilding her government and has appointed Tariq Mahmood Ahmad, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, as Minister of State for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

He replaces Baroness Anelay of St. Johns, who is now Minister of State for the Department for Exiting the European Union.

Premier Alden McLaughlin said in a press release that the appointment of Lord Ahmad is positive for the Cayman Islands since he had a 20-year career working in banking and finance in the City of London. This included a stint at the NatWest Group, where he was a senior manager in corporate banking and financial markets.

He was also vice president and marketing director of Alliance Bernstein and strategy and marketing director at Sucden Financial before he joined the government, where in the past year he was the minister for aviation.

“Whilst it is a shame to lose Baroness Anelay as our minister at the FCO, we have now gained a great friend that will be at the Brexit negotiating table who is familiar with the combined priority areas of the Overseas Territories,” said Premier McLaughlin. “I congratulate Lord Ahmad on his appointment and look forward to working with him to address areas of common interest and continue to improve the United Kingdom’s understanding of our aspirations and priorities.”

Mr. McLaughlin added, “I welcome the opportunity to meet Lord Ahmad and hope to continue the spirit of positive engagement and mutual respect we have enjoyed over the past four years, which has served to enhance the position of the Cayman Islands in the United Kingdom and on the global stage.”