Former traffic chief arrested in dangerous driving inquiry

The former head of the police traffic unit has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and suspended from duty in connection with a traffic accident close to Hurley’s supermarket on Saturday.

The Cayman Compass understands from multiple sources that the inspector is Adrian Barnett, the former head of the police traffic unit. Mr. Barnett declined to comment on Tuesday.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said in a statement Monday that the driver of a white SUV, identified as a police inspector, left the scene of the accident and could not be located.

In a statement on Tuesday, police said the driver, a 53-year-old man from George Town, had been arrested and released on police bail as the investigation continues.

The collision was reported around 4:15 p.m. Saturday at Hurley’s roundabout on Crewe Road. A white Pontiac SUV was reported to have driven into the back of a silver Land Rover. No one was injured.

At that stage, police said officers were able to determine that an off-duty police inspector was the driver of the SUV, but they were unable to locate him until Monday afternoon.

A police spokesperson confirmed the inspector had been suspended from duty Tuesday.