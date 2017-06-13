Meal service for housebound clients was disrupted Monday after thieves broke into Meals on Wheels’ George Town office over the weekend and stole $500 cash and damaged property.

On Monday, the organization’s volunteers were only able to deliver boxed lunches and could not distribute hot soups, leaving the elderly recipients with just one meal.

Director Beulah McField said the burglary occurred sometime after she left the office Sunday afternoon and before 6 a.m. Monday. The burglars cut the location’s phone line, disabling the security system, and smashed out a back window to enter the building.

This is not the first break-in at the location: Ms. McField said computers were stolen last summer. This time, she said, she was grateful that only cash and some juices were taken.

“I’m at a loss as to why they would do this,” Ms. McField said. “They went into the office. Usually we don’t keep any cash there, but Friday was such a crazy day for us that I left some funds unsecured in the office.”

While Ms. McField’s assistant normally would have deposited the money at the bank, she was out sick that day.

“It means we’ve lost that money, which is a shame. It’s a shame that there are people out there who do not mind taking food out of seniors’ mouths,” she said.

The organization will be putting in a new security system. Meanwhile, the broken window has been boarded up and Ms. McField is waiting on the Public Works Department to repair the damage.

Cayman’s Meals on Wheels program provides warm meals to 215 seniors and additional nutrition services to families through its food pantry and grocery store vouchers.

Ms. McField said those in need are always welcome to come to the office for assistance.

“I make sure the people get what they need. So someone breaking in and stealing has nothing to do with need because they could just come in and ask,” Ms. McField said.

Flow was working Tuesday morning to restore the office’s phone line. In the meantime, Meals on Wheels can be contacted by email at [email protected]

Police confirmed that an investigation is under way.