‘Appalled’ by pet smuggling

I was appalled at the importation of exotic species into Cayman.

I love the Cayman Islands, and we brought our “westie” dog with us one winter when we came.

We followed the program for six months in order to bring him. (I agree with the program.)

So to have exotic species imported into Cayman troubles me.

Unfortunately we know that Miami is known as a terrible base from which to ship anything.

(That is why we use Delta from Atlanta and always ship cargo from Tampa.)

Thank you for your coverage of the islands, which I miss every day that I am not there!

Rosemary Woolley