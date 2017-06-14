Jordan Wilimovsky and Ashley Twichell each swept their events at the UANA-Flowers sea swims on Saturday and Monday.

Wilimovsky, the winner of the Flowers one-mile swim on Saturday, was also the fastest male swimmer in the UANA men’s 10K on Monday in 2:06:04.

View the full results at www.flowersseaswim.com.

UANA is the Amateur Swimming Union of the Americas.

Twichell, the first woman out of the water on Saturday, was the fastest among females in the Flowers 5K on Monday in 1:03:09.

Wilimovsky, a 23-year-old Californian who set a new course record in Saturday’s mile swim, edged Charles Peterson of the U.S. by about 10 seconds in the men’s 10K. Peterson also finished second in the mile swim.

Andrew Gemmell of the U.S. was about 2 seconds behind, to finish third in the men’s 10K. The next-fastest swimmer, Sebastian Alcock of the U.S., came in nearly 15 minutes later. Of the 17 athletes who finished the men’s 10K, 14 were from the United States.

Twichell, a 27-year-old New Yorker, was coming off a win in the women’s 10K at the U.S. Open Water National Championships in California in May.

She finished ahead of Sarah Trago of the U.S. by a little more than six minutes, and Canadian Audrey Pier Lachaine who finished in third place with a time of 1:10:05.

Fifty-seven women finished the 5K, including U.S. gold-medal Olympians Allison Schmitt (15th place in 1:20:22) and Megan Jendrick (22nd place in 1:24:09).

In the Flowers men’s 5K, professional swimmer Yasunari Hirai of Japan was first out of the water in 1:02:55, nearly five minutes ahead of Adam Dawkins of the U.S. Hirai is a former Olympian – he finished 15th in the 2012 Summer Olympics 10K in London.

In the UANA women’s 10K, Katy Campbell, a swimmer for the University of California, Los Angeles, and a member of the USA’s FINA World Championships squad in 2015, finished first in 2:12:59. Campbell finished second to Twichell in Saturday’s one-mile swim.

Chelsea Colwell of the U.S. was second in the women’s 10K, with a time of 2:25:07, and Mia Desjarlais of Canada was third, in 2:25:18.

Of the 11 women who competed in the 10K, nine were from the U.S.