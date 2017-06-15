Gary Wong’s trial resumes

Trial continued in Summary Court on Thursday for senior immigration officer Garfield “Gary” Wong, who has pleaded not guilty to careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The charges were laid after his truck collided with a car on Shamrock Road in the vicinity of Hibiscus Gardens in December 2013.

On Thursday morning, defense attorney Dennis Brady questioned Police Inspector Adrian Barnett about the Intoxilyzer device used to measure the presence of alcohol in a person’s system.

Mr. Barnett agreed he was the officer in charge of the Intoxilyzer at the time of the incident. He was asked about how the device was maintained and what records were kept.

Wong’s reading after the incident was 0.184. The legal limit in Cayman is 0.100.

When trial began in January, Mr. Brady referred to an accident reconstructionist’s report indicating that Wong was not at fault for the collision.

In addition to the reconstructionist, both Mr. Brady and Crown counsel Scott Wainwright have expert witnesses to assist them in examining evidence about the Intoxilyzer.

Magistrate Grace Donalds is hearing the matter, which is expected to continue on Friday.

The trial was initially adjourned from January until March, and then further adjourned to this weke due to the unavailability of one of the expert witnesses.