Doctor says Webster was ‘in a delirium’

Dr. Marc Lockhart, psychiatrist at the Cayman Islands Hospital, told the court on Thursday he felt that when Errington Webster committed an indecent act in the presence of a child, Webster was operating in a delirium.

He said the symptoms indicated “a confusional state.”

The act referred to is the subject of a charge of gross indecency that is alleged to have occurred in June 2016 and to which Webster has pleaded not guilty.

A jury of five women and two men have seen and heard a video of the act, which a young teenaged girl took on her cellphone while in a vehicle with Webster.

The girl is also the complainant in three charges of indecent assault, to which the defendant has also pleaded not guilty.

Crown counsel Darlene Oko asked Dr. Lockhart if psychiatrist Dr. Wade Myers, who gave evidence earlier this week, disagreed with him. “Correct,” Dr. Lockhart replied.

Dr. Lockhart said he based his diagnosis on the history provided to him by Webster, by Webster’s wife, and by his own assessment of Webster’s medications and their interactions with other substances.

Ms. Oko asked what would happen if Webster had not told him the truth. Dr. Lockhart said if he did not have an accurate history it could change his opinion.

He agreed that he had never watched the video in which Webster was said to have been in a state of delirium.

On Wednesday, forensic toxicologist Dr. William Lee Hearn gave evidence as to the interaction of Webster’s prescription medication with other substances, including grapefruit juice.

The jury has heard that on the day the video was taken, Webster had consumed about four pints of a mixture called “belly fat flush” that contained grapefruit juice, cinnamon and other substances.

Dr. Hearn said he did not consider grapefruit juice would have any significant effect on Amlodipine, the blood pressure medicine Webster was taking.

Ms. Oko asked, if there were some interaction, would one of the effects be doing something out of character? Dr. Hearn replied, “Not by any pharmacological principle I’m aware of.”

Questioned by defense attorney Steve McField, he agreed that the several drug research studies to which he referred involved test volunteers who were in good health.

Mr. McField asked about test subjects who had pre-existing conditions, who were on a fast, who had taken a double dose of their prescribed medicine and then had drunk Guinness Stout and belly fat flush.

Dr. Hearn indicated that test subjects were probably not in that specific pattern.

The last defense witness was Bishop Richard Hylton of the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in Bodden Town. He said he had known Webster for 12 years and found him to be honest, hard working, very loving, kind and giving, an upright man in the community. He said he would recommend Webster to anyone with no reservation.

Mr. McField closed the case for the defense on Thursday morning after concluding the evidence of the defendant, which had been interrupted because of the schedules of the expert witnesses.

Justice Charles Quin told the jurors they could expect to hear closing speeches from Ms. Oko and Mr. McField on Friday. With Monday a holiday, he planned to sum up the case and instruct them about the law on Tuesday.