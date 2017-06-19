Kids Gaelic Club League in action

The Dart Cayman Islands Kids Gaelic Club League continued last week with more action from the three age groups at the ARC and Cayman International School pitch.

Under-15

The U-15s started their training by working on their attacking movement and learning how to overcome an opponent under coach Lisa Kemp.

The Cayman Sharks finished with two wins and a draw, with Clara Byrne and Daniel Magennis consistently bringing the ball down the pitch, setting Danny Lyne up to score the majority of points, a press release states.

The Unicorns also had two wins and a draw, showing strong team work throughout, notably by Kane Watson, Tom Byrne and Digby Robinson.

The Hippos ended with two losses and draw. With help from the skillful movement and passing of Cullainn Lynch and Breannach Lynch, the best goal of the day goes to Barnaby Robinson in the final match.

The Leftovers had two losses and a draw but improved massively over each game. Significant players were Lachlan Cowdroy, who set up James Rees for his two goals in the final game.

Under-9

The Cheetah and Wasps teams are showing great development in their skills, coach Karen McGuinness noted. Their session focused mainly on the skills of soloing and hand passing. These skills were then put into practice in several small-sided games.

Francesca Catalanotto, who is new to the game, worked hard throughout the session and showed real progress, the press release states. Sachin Pandohie and Thomas Rees enjoyed the games and exhibited great teamwork. Max Griffin scored a great point from distance, and Lindsay Hydes scored a goal in the bottom left corner.

Under-7

The U-7 players had a great morning of fun – working on their carrying, passing and catching skills. Coach Jayme Farrell helped the children put their new skills to action, as they played each other in a match to end the session.

The Pirates of the Caribbean faced the GAA Sharks in a rematch; the team captains, James Hogan and Ben Lyne, formed a team huddle to talk game tactics and a cheer. James hoped to claim another victory, but Ben was determined to lead his team on the score board, the press release states.

The GAA Sharks were quick to score, with Ben using his speed to take some quick shots on goal, while Oliver Ratchford and Stephanie Richards played fantastic defense.

The Pirates worked well together to defend the Sharks, as Dualtach Lynch, Logan Cudlipp Cholette and Isabella Partridge used tackles and passing skills to get the ball out of their end, but the lead was too big for the Pirates.

“It was a terrific and fun morning for all the players and coaches,” the press release states.

To find out more about the Dart Cayman Islands Kids Gaelic Football Club, visit www.caymangaa.com/kids-club-news/ or contact the club at [email protected]