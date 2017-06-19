In the June 14, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, “George Town Notebook” correspondent Frances Bodden wrote:

“Mr. and Mrs. Derek Wight spent the weekend in Miami returning on the 5th after a business and pleasure trip.

“Among the departures northbound on the 5th were Mr. Royal B. Bodden, Jr. of Miami who was on a brief visit with his parents Mr. and Mrs. R. B. Bodden, Sr. Mrs. Carol Watler left on a 17-day vacation in Miami.

“Mr. and Mrs. Karl Brandon, Mrs. Frank Cox of St. Louis, Missouri, returned after a few weeks in her house near to the Grimmers.

“Returning to Kingston on the 7th, were Mrs. Leila Webster after an enjoyable visit. She hopes to return again in the near future.

“Mr. Anninos, Mrs. Lomas and Mr. Adams who spent a busy two days in the island.

“Arriving from Jamaica on the 7th, to spend a week as guests of Mr. and Mrs. B. St. Aubyn at Windsor house were Mr. and Mrs. Earle Maynier. Mr. Maynier was for many years a permanent secretary in the government of Jamaica, and was also a permanent secretary in the federal government in Trinidad.

“On Independence in 1962, he was appointed as Jamaica’s first High Commissioner to Canada. He retired from this post in 1965 and is now living in Jamaica.

“He is now a member and chairman of many statutory boards and committees.

“Mrs. Maynier is a barrister-at-law and practised her profession in Trinidad. She is also resident tutor in Trinidad of the University of the West Indies and is now part time assistant registrar at the University of W.I. in Kingston. She has for many years taken a deep interest in educational matters.

“Mr. and Mrs. Darwin Bush and family of South Sound returned to Fort Lauderdale for a few months.