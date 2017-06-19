Thirty-four students celebrated their graduation from Triple C School this month, with a Baccalaureate Service on the night of June 4, when the seniors were inducted into the Alumni Association.

Among the graduates, several of their parents are also Triple C School alumni, so the parents were invited to pin their children during the induction.

At the Baccalaureate Service, Edlyn Ruiz, Class of 2007, was the keynote speaker. She shared four lessons that she has learned since her own high school graduation: First, she encouraged the seniors to ask questions to seek understanding. Second, never stop learning. Third, speak the truth, and fourth, make your journey your own.

At the commencement on June 5, Suahil Householder (Scott), Class of 1993, handed out the diplomas. During the commencement, James Watler, welcomed all the family members, friends and well-wishers at the Family Life Centre. As part of the school’s tradition, the service began as robed faculty, with candles symbolically lighting the way, formed a receiving line.

Jacie Mascarenhas, graduating with a 4.24 average, delivered the valedictory address. She emphasized that sitting within her class are future actors, entrepreneurs and leaders, and she encouraged her class that no matter what, “reach out and grab your opportunity, stay strong till you reach your finish line.”

Salutatorian Frank Noguera Villarroel gave a lighthearted speech, encouraging his classmates to not let fear influence the choices they make for the future.

Jacie Mascarenhas was the subject awards recipient for English, Mathematics, Social Studies and Christian Education. She also received the Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Leader award, and the Kiwanis Grant and the Ernst & Young award for outstanding academic achievement. Lilav Lee received the subject award for Business and was also the recipient of the CICSA Credit Union Scholarship award for Business, presented by CEO Corinne Glasgow.

Frank Noguera Villarroel received the subject award for Science. Subject awards are given in six disciplines to students who have the highest average over a four-year period