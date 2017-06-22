50 years ago: Fundraiser for church building

In the June 21, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, “Northside News” correspondent Nettie McCoy wrote:

“Those leaving recently were Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Parker of Rum Point for a two-week visit to the U.S.

“Mr. Cyrie N. Ebanks to take up work with N.B.C.

“Capt. James S. Chisholm, who returned to his home in Groves, Texas, on the 15th after spending an enjoyable vacation here with his mother and other relatives.

“Mr. David Ebanks also left on the same plane to join his ship in Miami.

“Mr. and Mrs. Sam Ebanks are the happy parents of a son born on the 14th at the hospital, a brother for Bridget.

“A children’s programme in aid of the New Church Building Fund will be held on Sunday 25 at 4 p.m. All are cordially invited to attend and bring an offering.

“Leaving for Jamaica, on the 19th was Miss Merrice Rivers for medical aid. She was accompanied by Miss Phyliss Smith.”

Charles Dixon, in his “East End Echos” column in the same edition, reported:

“Mr. Ansel Conolly returned on the 8th after being away for many months.

“Messrs. Nordell Jackson and Vandell Rankine left on the 17th for Jacksonville where they will join the S.S. Balforde.

“There was a Father’s Day programme at the East End United Presbyterian Church on Sunday 18 at 7:30 p.m. A collection was taken for the Boys Home Fund.”