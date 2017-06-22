The United World Colleges will host a four-day, three-night summer camp at Wyndham Reef Resort in East End Aug. 3 to 6.

The camp aims to educate, equip and empower participants to make positive changes in their personal lives, homes and communities by exploring various aspects of sustainability, with a particular focus on the natural environment.

Participants will also learn about topics such as the marine environment, food security and energy. Local experts will provide local and global perspectives on these issues, as well as concrete examples of what young people can do today to have a positive impact.

Activities and field trips will also provide opportunities for hands-on learning and unique experiences.

To apply, students must be resident in the Cayman Islands, aged 14-16 at the time of the course, and passionate about sustainability and making a positive difference in their communities.

Spaces are very limited and applications will be due on Wednesday, July 5.

Corporate and other community support allows tuition fees to be highly subsidized, and scholarships are also available to maximise participant diversity. Additional contributions from sponsors will fund the charitable foundation’s scholarship program for Caymanian scholars at two-year UWC colleges around the world.

The United World Colleges, Cayman Islands National Committee first launched a “short program” in August 2015, providing local teens the opportunity to engage with the global educational movement’s mission to make education a force for peace and a sustainable future.

A variety of short programs are hosted each summer by some of the 156 national committees and 17 colleges that are part of the UWC movement. Focusing on specific UWC values such as leadership, international understanding and sustainability, these initiatives seek to expose more young people to the common mission and make a positive difference throughout the world.

Companies and individuals can email [email protected] for more information.