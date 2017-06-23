Anyone from former residents of Cayman living in the U.S. to those stateside who have never visited the islands, now have an opportunity to have their favorite local dishes home-delivered and possibly win a Cayman Islands vacation.

The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism and Chef’d, the only non-subscription, fresh ingredient meal kit delivery service, launched the first-ever destination-inspired meal kits curated by some of the most talented Cayman Islands’ chefs. Foodies nationwide can now bring a taste of the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean into their own homes with the click of a button by ordering a Cayman Islands’ meal kit online at Chefd.com through September 15.

Meal kits

The Cayman Islands meal kits feature a bespoke collection of five hand-crafted recipes that pay tribute to Cayman’s rich culinary heritage and celebrated local chef talent. The collaboration marks the first time a destination has entered the U.S. meal kit market as inspiration; the Cayman Islands is also the first travel and tourism partner for Chef’d.

“The Cayman Islands is rightfully renowned for its award-winning beaches and stunning underwater playground; however, it is our vibrant culinary scene, ranging from five-star establishments to rustic seaside fish shacks that truly affirms our three-island paradise as the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean,” says Director of Tourism Rosa Harris. “Recognizing the motivating role food plays when choosing a vacation destination, we are so proud to partner with Chef’d to introduce American epicure travellers to the Cayman Islands in an intimate and memorable fashion, allowing us to capture their hearts in the best way we know how – through their stomachs!”

A Taste of the Cayman Islands

To ensure the meal kits’ authenticity to the Cayman Islands’ own culinary travel experience, the Department of Tourism tapped four of its acclaimed on-island chefs to create five locally-inspired recipes all featuring ingredients and culinary techniques inherent to the destination.

The specialty collection, which includes the convenience of pre-portioned ingredients and step-by-step instructions offered by all Chef’d meal kits, provides a choice of four main signature dishes as well as a comforting dessert that pays homage to Cayman’s spirit of choice – rum:

Blackened Mahi Mahi: Alex Menegon, Chef de Cuisine, Ristorante Pappagallo

Chocolate Bread Pudding: Chef George Fowler,

Executive Chef,

Calypso Grill

Executive Chef, Calypso Grill Guava Glazed Pork Chops:

Chef Vidyadhara Shetty, Executive Chef, Blue Cilantro

Chef Vidyadhara Shetty, Executive Chef, Blue Cilantro Piña Colada Chicken:

Chef Jolene Nelson,

Private chef and founder of Nyämaste

Chef Jolene Nelson, Private chef and founder of Nyämaste Curried Chicken: Traditional Caymanian recipe

“One of the things our customers love about Chef’d is getting exposed to new flavours from around the world,” said Kyle Ransford, Chef’d CEO. “Our customers will love the meal kits from the Cayman Islands because it will teach them how to prepare exotic ingredients at home. They will feel like they are on a tropical vacation with just one bite.”

Luxury Grand Cayman vacation giveaway

To celebrate the special collaboration and give consumers the chance to soak up the Caribbean’s leading culinary destination firsthand, the Department of Tourism is giving away a luxurious trip for two to Grand Cayman, complete with a six-night stay at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort, airport transfers, exclusive dining experiences, and more.

Enter the Eat Like a Local Cayman Islands Sweepstakes online at chefd.com/cayman-islands, until Sept. 15. For complete sweepstakes details, terms and conditions, visit chefd.com/terms.