50 years ago: Texan visitors take to the dance floor

​In the June 14, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, the following report by Birney Jarvis on a group of Texan travelers who arrived in Grand Cayman for a visit appeared:

“Air Venturers, a group of fun-loving Texans who brought their own aeroplane to Grand Cayman for three days of frolic, tossed aside their scuba gear and Stetson hats Saturday night for a few hours of Calypso and high stepping.

“Take 93 Texans and about twice that many Caymanians and you have all the ingredients of a swingin’ ball – and that’s just what John Zullo, agent for the Coral Caymanian Hotel, said was had at his hotel on the “loneliest night of the week.”

“Tex Williams and his Playboys might as well have sunk off the ironshore as far as these Texans were concerned as soon as the Mashyiannes opened up their versions of the latest in Cayman-style ‘rub-up’ and ‘rock steady.’

“‘Yahoo,’ shouted one husky Texan as he swung his partner, a blonde beauty with the figure of a showgirl and the face of an angel, to and fro to mark time to the music.

“In Cayman tradition, the talented young men of the Island put forth their best efforts to entertain the visitors – and there weren’t many who embarked on their plane in the return trip Sunday who hadn’t had at least a little taste of Cayman hospitality.

“In a few short hours, from 9 p.m. until midnight, the Saturday night dance made friends of strangers and generated a feeling of well-being that is expected to bring another plane-load of visitors from Texas sometime in October.

“Texans who confided in this reporter that they had expected Cayman to be a ‘last outpost,’ found Coral Caymanian’s new look – Cayman thatch decor and Fifth Avenue service at the dining tables – to be a charming combination.

“‘We can’t find any better than this in Houston,’ one of the visitors, a doctor of medicine, told Mr. Zullo after finishing a dinner prepared by the hotel’s English chef.

“Air Ventures Inc. is one of approximately 25 nonprofit travel clubs formed in the past two years in the United States. Several of the group have made arrangements to return here for a week or so, the Caymanian has learned – and others have made preliminary inquiries about business investments.

“‘It was a well behaved group and we enjoyed having them,’ said Mr. Zullo. ‘They are a credit to Houston and welcome to my hotel anytime,’ he added.”