RIP, Judge Douglas

RIP, Kipling Douglas, one of the greatest judges in Cayman history. I came before him 20 or so years ago as six people were arrested for speeding on the Brac’s lower crossover road.

We were all speeding the same (39 MPH in a 25 MPH zone) and when he asked if any of us had anything to say, I said if so many of us were going the same speed, perhaps there was something wrong with the police radar machine.

Judge Douglas said he was letting me off without endorsing my CI licence as perhaps I was right! I paid the fine and drove carefully ever after on the Brac. A brilliant man and fine judge, God bless him!

Nan Socolow