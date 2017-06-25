I write to you as a concerned resident.

I have lived in Grand Cayman for a very long time. I have always felt good about living here, but lately I don’t quite understand where our civic pride has gone.

Today, I observed a mattress dumped between 10 p.m. Thursday, June 22 and 4:30 a.m. June 23 in Prospect.

I am making a plea to the people in our country: Please keep Cayman Clean!

Please dump your trash in the correct way and if you are unfamiliar with your garbage collection days/times please call the Department of Environment and Health at 949-8793 or 949-6696.

A community is only as good as its residents.

A resident that cares and takes pride in their community will not only take care of their own yard but help keep their streets and surrounding area looking good.

Thank you for doing your part to keep Cayman clean.

Monique Hamaty-Simmonds