Little Cayman – One of a kind chandelier

In this image, Waid Moore, manager of McCoys Ocean View BBQ & Sunset Bar on Little Cayman, proudly displays a “one of a kind” nautical chandelier made from the ship’s wheel of his grandfather’s 95-foot steel-hulled freighter the Warm Wind.

Waid’s grandfather, the late Mr. Sam McCoy, owned the ship that carried freight between the Cayman islands, Jamaica and Cuba. The lights on the chandelier are comprised of colorful Christmas lights and the wooden handcrafted decorations were made in Cuba. It’s certainly a conversation piece at the popular watering hole which is one of the oldest bars on the island.