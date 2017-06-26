The Cayman Brac community is in better shape after joining forces with Adventist Church services department to host its first health fair.

More than three dozen volunteers from Grand Cayman made the trip to work with Brac volunteers in the three-day community outreach program, which took place June 16 to June 19.

“It was truly a collaborative effort involving businesses and individuals on the national and local levels and the many hardworking volunteers on both Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac,” said Angela Hall, associate director coordinating the Cayman Brac volunteer effort, assisted by Neila Jones, leader of Brac Community Services.

The health fair was held at Kirkconnell Market parking lot in Stake Bay. In addition to the provision of the vouchers for free mammograms and arrangements for free prostate cancer tests, the fair offered glucose, blood pressure and cholesterol checks, counselling and prayer sessions, an exhibit of natural cosmetics and remedies, massages, a juice bar and more.

One hundred and twenty bags of groceries were also distributed along with 40 school bags and supplies to assist parents prepare their children for the upcoming school year.

“We had thirty bags of groceries and twenty school bags and supplies remaining after the fair, and we left those behind for distribution in the Brac community by the Creek Church’s Community Services Leader,” said Mrs. Hall.

Ms. Hall also acknowledged contributions made by Brac MLAs and Cabinet Ministers Juliana O’Connor-Connolly and Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell, who jointly funded one night’s accommodation for the Grand Cayman contingent at the Esperanza Guest House.

While on the Brac, the Grand Cayman volunteers visited homes to conduct a needs assessment survey.

“We were very pleased with the welcome we received on Cayman Brac,” Mrs. Hall said, “everywhere we went Brackers opened their homes. That and the joy that showed on faces as we extended our services to them, made all the planning and hard work worthwhile,” she added.

Adventist Community Services Director Pastor Caple Thompson said the fair went very well, despite the weekend’s inclement weather.

“While attendance at the fair had a slow start, it picked up in the afternoon when those who attended morning church services dropped by,” said Pastor Thompson. He hopes the first joint event of its kind will become an annual event.

Jewel Meikle, Cayman Academy deputy principal acknowledged why her participation in the event was important. “Faith without works is dead,” she said.

Ms. Meikle and her team counseled a total of around 10 teens and adults about the dangers of drug use and abuse.

Simone Richards and her team dispensed advice on the subject of teenage pregnancies. Stephanie Jackos spearheading grocery distribution teams from Kings and Newlands churches said she was motivated by a desire “to touch people’s lives.”

Brac’s PWD loaned tables and tents. On Grand Cayman, Foster’s and Cost-u-Less gave funds and goods. The Cancer Society contributed vouchers for free mammograms, eight of which were given out at the fair, and arranged free prostate cancer testing for nine men at the Faith Hospital.

The food and school supplies were additionally funded from the $2,535 raised at a Community Services’ garage sale and brunch on Grand Cayman in May.