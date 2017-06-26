50 years ago: Little Cayman skeleton update

​In the June 28, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, “Cayman Brac Calling” correspondent Lilian Ritch wrote:

“On Tuesday, May 23, Police Constable Rudolph Evans of the Creek Constabulary received a report from Elvern Hurlstone saying that he had found the remains of a human at Little Cayman. He brought a portion of the bones, the fibula and tibia (leg bones) in support of his statement. Cons. Evans took the bones to the GMO, Dr. Henry Collins, who identified them to be those of a male person between the ages of 17 and 25 years. On the same day, Dr. Collins, the District Commissioner Mr. D.H. Foster, Mr. Garland Jackson, Clerk of the Post Office, Mr. Parker Tibbetts and Cons. Evans went to the scene at Little Cayman where the doctor examined the skeleton in its bed in the sand. Part of the same was brought that day to be kept in custody pending investigation.

“Subsequently the balance was brought up so that the full remains are in police custody.

“The discovery was made by workmen as they dug a spot for a cesspit in extension to the dwelling house of Mr. and Mrs. Burgess Meredith (film stars) who own the property.

“Chief of Police R.S. Besant came on Thursday to Saturday and examined a number of the leading witnesses in the recalled disappearance of Willard Ebanks, 17, in 1947.

“Amongst those interviewed were the parents of the missing child, Mr. and Mrs. Howard Ebanks of Cotton Tree Bay, Cayman Brac.

“There were at least four persons of whom it can definitely be concluded that they saw Willard immediately before his disappearance.

“Jamaica has offered government pathologist and X-ray examinations of the recovered skeleton. CP Besant also revisited the scene of the grave.”