A case that has been pending for nearly a decade was extended again on Monday.

Champion House Ltd. pleaded guilty in 2010 for failing with reasonable cause to contribute to a pension plan for an employee, and the charges covered a period spanning January 1999 to August 2008.

The case was first brought to the court system in 2008. Champion House commenced payments according to an agreement with the court and plaintiffs, but landed back in court after the pension plan administrator indicated that no payments had been made since May of 2014.

Both sides agreed to a consent adjournment on Monday, and will be back in court on Aug. 8 for a mention date. The two sides also agreed to a Sept. 25 court date for final disposal of the case.