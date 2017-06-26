A local man was denied bail on two charges of handling stolen goods in Summary Court Monday after allegedly being found in possession of 15 stolen laptops and 15 stolen watches.

Jose Gonzalez Almonte, who appeared in Grand Court on June 23, was originally apprehended after a theft of three laptops from a residential home. One of those laptops was located after a GPS search, and the police followed it to Almonte’s home and found several pieces of contraband secreted in the ceiling.

Crown counsel Scott Wainwright said Monday that a search of the ceiling of Almonte’s home allegedly yielded 15 laptops, 15 watches and a flat-screen television. Wainwright said during Almonte’s bail hearing that evidence suggests that the suspect is a “professional handler of stolen goods.”

Almonte, a Dominican native who is married to a Caymanian, was released on bail after his June 23 appearance in front of Justice Michael Wood.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats was brought new evidence of Almonte’s acts Monday and ordered the suspect held until his next court appearance on June 29.

Almonte told investigators that he had bought one of the watches from an unknown male for $800, and Wainwright noted that the watch carries a retail value of $1,800.

Authorities are still trying to ascertain the proper owners of many of the laptops and watches recovered in the search of Almonte’s home.