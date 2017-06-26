Sentencing was delayed Monday in the case of a former teacher’s aide who pleaded guilty to indecently assaulting four girls who were students at a government primary school in 2014.

The case was scheduled for sentencing on Monday but was delayed until July 18 due to an administrative adjournment.

The defendant was first brought to court in July of 2015 at age 19, and was found fit to plea in November of that year. The defendant originally pleaded not guilty to 10 charges of indecently assaulting seven different girls.

The plea was ultimately changed to guilty on four counts in March of 2017, and charges relating to three other girls were left on file.