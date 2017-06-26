Police cite ‘insatiable appetite for firearms’ among gangs in gun bust

Police described an “insatiable appetite for firearms” among Cayman Islands gang members after officers confiscated two weapons in South Sound early Sunday.

Two Bodden Town men, ages 20 and 27, were arrested in the operation on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm. They are currently in Royal Cayman Islands Police Service custody.

In addition to recovering a small vessel, police seized a 9 mm handgun and a .45 caliber handgun, both semiautomatic weapons, and six rounds of ammunition.

The discovery follows a notable group of court convictions for firearm possession on Friday.

“Despite the convictions and heavy sentences handed down against four individuals just last Friday, with a total of 37 years in custodial time levied by the court, young men continue to be involved in bringing firearms to our islands,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Kurt Walton said.

“There is an insatiable appetite for firearms in Cayman among certain individuals immersed in a gang culture, and we are constantly faced with the threat this poses for public safety.

“As the court said last Friday, we need anyone with information about the movement of firearms to come forward and tell us what they know, even anonymously.”