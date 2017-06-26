Hurley’s Supermarket shoppers were entertained with lively steel pan music Saturday as Cayman Pandemix took to the supermarket front to raise money for an upcoming trip to Canada.

Thirteen members of the group will travel to Toronto from July 27 to Aug. 10 to compete in the Pan Alive competition. Donations were collected for accommodation, transportation and airfares at Hurley’s and the Foster’s Strand Supermarket.

Marlique Muir, a member of Pandemix, said they are looking forward to competing alongside “Afropan.” Afropan steel band, “the people’s band,” is Toronto’s oldest and most successful steel band. The group has won awards for the best steel pan band at the Caribana Festival 26 of the competition’s 36 years.

Every summer, Toronto features the excitement of calypso, steel pan and elaborate masquerade costumes during the Scotiabank Caribana Festival, which attracts more than a million participants annually.

Ms. Muir, who attends the University College of the Cayman Islands, said she has been playing with Pandemix for two semesters, and competing in the Pan Alive competition will help to improve their skills.