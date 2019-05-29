Emergency responders give CPR lessons

Emergency Medical Services staff taught members of the public last week how to perform hands-only CPR and how to stop bleeding, as part of an education initiative.

The Health Services Authority emergency responders held safety sessions at Hurley’s Market, the Airport Foster’s Food Fair, Tukka and Eagle Ray’s Bar & Grill on 21-22 May, as part of events to mark Emergency Medical Services Week on 19-25 May. The theme of this year’s week was ‘Beyond the Call’, and focussed on showing members of the public how they can potentially save a life prior to the arrival of EMS.

As well as the CPR sessions, the responders also demonstrated the importance and proper usage of car seats.

“Each session’s turnout was excellent. It’s reassuring to know that people are interested in learning and being more proactive about life-saving practices,” said EMS Manager Stephen Duval in a press release. “CPR can double or even triple a person’s chance of survival and hands-only CPR, when executed correctly, can be just as effective as conventional CPR. A person can die in 5-10 minutes due to uncontrolled bleeding. The stop the bleed training our team demonstrated can save a life.”

He added, “Using the correct car seat or booster seat can also be a lifesaver. We wanted to re-emphasise the importance of basic car seat safety and ensure that all children are buckled up the right way on every ride.”

To recognise the efforts of EMS staff, a Recognition Luncheon and Awards Ceremony was held on Friday, 24 May, at the Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort.

All EMS staff were presented with certificates of appreciation, and special awards for outstanding service went to Kendal Connor, Michael Blackburn, Alvaro Obando and David Hurlston of Cayman Brac. David ‘Jayse’ Wilson was awarded the title of EMS Officer of the Year.

“We honour our EMS providers, whose selfless devotion and outstanding efforts help save countless lives each year,” HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood said. “As the first link to emergency medical care, EMS personnel are a crucial component of our healthcare system. This month, and always, we express our unending gratitude and respect to the fine men and women of our EMS staff for their continued dedication to excellence in emergency care.”