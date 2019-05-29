Grand Cayman’s green iguana cullers turned in another strong performance last week, delivering more than 22,000 of the invasive lizards to the George Town landfill.

Last week’s total of 22,235 brings the number of culled iguanas to 660,923 (as of 25 May) – more than halfway to the target number of culling 1.3 million iguanas by the end of 2019.

Following a prolonged lull during the first few months of the year, cullers have removed at least 22,000 iguanas per week during four of the past five weeks.

The Department of Environment programme began in late October 2018.

Cullers are being paid $4.50 a head, rising to $5 if they meet monthly and annual targets, in an effort to wipe out the invasive species in Grand Cayman.