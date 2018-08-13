Student snack drive under way

It’s hard for a hungry kid to learn.

Numerous studies have shown that providing food for potentially hungry students improves school performance.

Rotoract and Feed our Future are in the midst of their annual “Ready, Set, Snack!” drive to collect snacks and money from the community in an effort to ensure that children aren’t hungry in school. The groups will be collecting donations at Hurley’s supermarket on Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Feed Our Future will use 100 percent of the funds raised to purchase more snacks or hot lunch meals. Recipients of the snacks are determined on a needs basis.

Approved snacks include Bumblebee Quick Snack Packs, Essential, Quaker and Nature Valley granola bars, Mott’s and Essential applesauce, Del Monte Fruit Cups, Annie’s Fruit Snacks, Kind bars and Bobo’s Oat Bars.

For more information, email [email protected]