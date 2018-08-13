A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of DUI following a single vehicle collision in West Bay early Saturday was charged with assaulting police after he allegedly kicked an officer.

Police responded to a report of the collision shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the vicinity of Boatswain Bay Road, where a Toyota 4Runner had run off the roadway.

At the scene, officers found a man who identified himself as the driver of the vehicle.

“He appeared unsteady on his feet and showed other signs of intoxication. When asked to provide his driver’s license, he stated that he did not have one,” police said in a press release.

The man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and while being placed in the police vehicle, he began to act in “an aggressive manner, kicking one of the officers,” police said.

He was taken into custody and breath tested, with a reading of 0.195 percent. The legal maximum level in the Cayman Islands is 0.1 percent.

It was later determined that he had been driving the vehicle without permission, police said.

Police charged the man, from Bodden Town, with assaulting a police officer, taking a conveyance without consent, driving without being licensed or authorized, driving while over the prescribed limit and careless driving.

He was due to appear in court Monday.