Cayman hosts regional pharmacy conference

The public will have a chance to ask pharmacists directly about medications they are currently taking or those they may be curious about at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Victory Tabernacle Church on Eastern Avenue.

The event is part of the 38th annual Caribbean Association of Pharmacists Conference, being held this week at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort. The conference, which runs through Sunday, is expected to attract 120 pharmacists from the Caribbean, the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Tuesday’s public event will feature a panel discussion addressing health-related concerns attendees may have. Free wellness checks are being offered. And those who wish can bring their medications for free consultation.

During the conference this week, along with issues of global concern – such as the nature of migraines and fighting microbes in hospital settings – there will be seminars related directly to Cayman, dealing with medical marijuana and preventing an opioid crisis.

Attendees will also be given a taste of Cayman culture.

In a news release, Ketesha Salmon, president of the Cayman Pharmacists’ Association, said it is a chance for local businesses to shine.

The conference, she said, “is a great opportunity for the Cayman pharmacists to showcase the profession of pharmacy in the Cayman Islands.”

It’s also a chance for the islands’ pharmacists to learn about the latest pharmacological research.

“Such updates will have a profound impact on the quality of healthcare that our pharmacists provide,” Ms. Salmon said.