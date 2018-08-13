The Cayman Islands National Weather Service is taking knowledge and paying it forward.

Madison Szeryk, Benjamin Harding and Kieran Williams interned with the Weather Service this year, and a number of public and private schools across the island have made class visits to learn about the field of meteorology.

The Weather Service interns serve for a period of up to two months.

“Our intern placements are a great way for older students to gain hands-on work experience and valuable insights into the things we do in the world of weather forecasting,” said John Tibbetts, the director general of the Cayman Islands National Weather Service.

Interns have a widely varying scope of responsibility at the weather service, but students generally have an opportunity to learn how weather observations are taken.

Interns are also taught basic analysis techniques to help them understand how weather forecasts are done on a daily basis.

“After spending a little time with us, our interns are amazed at how much they have learned, especially since forecasting weather is a mix of science, technology and charts,” Mr. Tibbetts said.

“We hope that their experience with the team at the National Weather Service will inspire some of our students to consider meteorology as a future career path.”