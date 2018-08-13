The Cayman Islands Football Association will host Group D of the Caribbean Football Union Boys’ Under 14 Challenge Series this weekend with double-header games on Saturday, Aug. 18, Monday, Aug. 20, and Wednesday, Aug. 22 at the Ed Bush Field in West Bay.

Youth national teams participating include host country, the Cayman Islands, as well as Bermuda and Cuba. In addition, a Cayman Under 14 Select team will participate in the group of four as a replacement for the U.S. Virgin Islands, who withdrew from the tournament late last week due to unforeseen circumstances.

CIFA President Alfredo Whittaker said in a press release, “On the heels of the Under 15 girls returning from the recently concluded CONCACAF Under 15 Girls’ Championships in Florida, the boys will have yet another chance to compete against top quality opposition in Bermuda and Cuba. This is a very exciting time for our national programmes.

“The players representing the Cayman Islands and the Cayman Under 14 Select are all part of the Under 15 Boy’s national squad and have been training since February of this year in preparation for the CONCACAF Under 15 Boys’ Championships scheduled for August 2019. CIFA is excited to be hosting this tournament and we encourage the public to come out and support our boys and the games.”

On Saturday, the Cayman Islands will play the Cayman Under 14 Select team at 6 p.m., while Bermuda face Cuba in the second game at 7:45 p.m.

On Monday, Cuba play the Cayman Under 14 Select at 6 p.m. and the Cayman Islands play Bermuda at 7:45 p.m.

In the final set of games on Wednesday, Bermuda go up against the Cayman Under 14 Select at 6 p.m., and at 7:45 p.m. the Cayman Islands face Cuba.

This will be the second tournament in a matter of months in which players from the Cayman Islands Under 15 Boys national squad will have the opportunity to play against two of the better youth national programs in the Caribbean, in Bermuda and Cuba. In May, the Under 15 Boys competed in the 2018 Cayman Airways Invitational Under 15 Youth Football Cup, playing the Jamaica Under 15 national team, DC United from Washington D.C., and Portmore United from Jamaica.

The Cayman Islands Under 15 Boy’s national team is coached by Lovane “Peelo” Joven and Garth Anderson.