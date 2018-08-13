Eclipze Hair Design & Day Spa has announced that it will host the 18th annual Cut-A-Thon for Breast Cancer Awareness on Sunday, Sept. 30.

The annual Cut-A-Thon aims to raise awareness of breast cancer in the Cayman Islands.

Sisters Darla and Darna Dilbert set up the fundraiser 18 years ago after losing an aunt to breast cancer. They decided to use their cosmetology skills to create a fun and rewarding event that the community could benefit from, and invited other salon and spa professionals to participate.

The funds generated annually from the event are given to The Lions Club of Tropical Gardens, which uses the money to help individuals who are unable to help themselves financially.

Organizers are inviting volunteers who would be willing to be sponsored to cut at least 10 to 12 inches off their hair or shave their head to help them raise funds, with an aim to raise a minimum of $1,000 toward their cuts. Their hair can then be donated to Locks of Love, which makes wigs for children who have lost their hair.

Anyone interested in taking part can contact [email protected] or 945-1188.