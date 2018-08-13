Local lecturer presents at international event

A lecturer at Cayman Islands Law School has taken her research on the road.

Laura Panades, LLM Course Leader at Cayman Islands Law School, was invited to present her research at an international conference in Florence, Italy, earlier this summer.

Ms. Panades participated in the 7th Conference on the Regulation of Infrastructures, which was presented by the European University Institute, one of Europe’s leading postgraduate research centers.

Ms. Panades researched how the European Union reshapes public-private partnerships in European countries via funding.

“The conclusions of my study seek to improve and inform future EU public funding programs via public-private partnerships,” Ms. Panades said. “My research was received warmly and spurred interesting feedback from professionals working in a variety of policy areas.”