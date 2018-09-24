International law review picks Cayman contributor

Truman Bodden Law School course leader Laura Panades has been named country correspondent for the Cayman Islands for the European Procurement & Public-Private Partnerships Law Review, a leading academic journal.

Ms. Panades will be responsible for reporting regularly to the review on Cayman’s public procurement development and will be involved in the peer-review of other academic submissions to the journal.

The appointment follows Ms. Panades’s publication of three reports on public procurement and public-private partnerships in Cayman in the review.

Her research tackles the legislative developments relating to procurement in Cayman and pinpoints a few areas where further inquiry is needed. This research will feed into the new LLM in

“International Finance: Law and Regulation” at the Truman Bodden Law School, which includes a course on the law of public-private partnerships. Laura Panades, LLM course leader and author of the research, said:

“The articles highlight Cayman’s achievements in public procurement,” Ms. Panades said. “This is a very important area of Government business, both in terms of the impact on Cayman’s citizens, as well as to ensuring that Cayman’s money is well spent.

“These articles put Cayman Islands in the academic spotlight, for further discussion and improvement through dialogue.”

The journal is available online with a subscription. Paper copies of Ms. Panades’ articles are available at the Law School’s library on request.