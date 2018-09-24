Police arrested a 49-year-old man following an altercation outside a George Town bar in the early hours of Sunday morning during which another man suffered a facial wound.

Officers responded to a report of wounding around 12:30 p.m. outside the bar on Shedden Road, east of Eastern Avenue. Police did not specify the name of the bar.

“It was reported that after leaving the bar, two men were involved in an altercation and both sustained injuries. One of the men received a wound to the face,” police said in a statement.

Both men attended the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment. Police subsequently arrested the suspect, from Bodden Town, and he remained in police custody Monday.

The other man was treated and released from the hospital.