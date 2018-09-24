Swapping their computers and desks for a day of outdoor work, staff at Grant Thornton converged on the Field of Dreams on Friday to spruce up the YMCA site, as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility day.

Each year, Grant Thornton’s 50,000 employees worldwide close office doors as all staff are encouraged to get involved in local community projects, with a promise of the global initiative to “Act, Commit and Share,” the company stated in a press release.

“The Y provide invaluable support and resources for the local community,” said Dara Keogh, managing partner of Grant Thornton’s audit practice, “and we were delighted that our staff could spend the day helping them improve their on-site facilities.”

From painting to fencing, and erecting batting nets at the Field of Dreams, the 30 strong team provided much needed support in developing the site, which in turn helps YMCA projects such as an extended after-school program, and getting things ready for other big development projects, such as a “learn to swim” pool.

Margot MacInnis, co-head of the insolvency and restructuring practice, said, “It was a great opportunity for Grant Thornton to give time and energy back to the local community and support the YMCA.”