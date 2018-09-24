District presentations for Recovery Month

The Department of Counselling Services’ Family Resource Centre will host two district presentations during Recovery Month on issues concerning the process of recovery.

Both free presentations will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 26, from 6-7:30 p.m. at locations in George Town and West Bay.

The George Town meeting will be held at the Family Resource Centre on North Sound Road, where the subject will be how to talk to children about drugs and alcohol.

The West Bay presentation, at John Gray Memorial United Church, will review the process of recovery, the impact it has on families and give insights into emerging drug use trends locally.