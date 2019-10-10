Civil Service to launch anti-bullying strategy

The Civil Service will roll out an anti-bullying strategy at the end of this month, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said.

“Civil servants have raised concerns about bullying, and we are keen to address those concerns. The Civil Service must take a zero-tolerance stance towards bullying. It is something we must never tolerate,” said Manderson, who is the head of the Civil Service, in a press release highlighting a month-long ‘Stood Up’ anti-bully campaign.

Civil servants last Friday dressed in pink as part of the Stood Up campaign’s Dress for a Cause.

Programme Facilitator Renee Ebanks of the Family Resource Centre, which is organising the campaign, said bullying was a problem that not only concerns children.

“We want to get across that bullying doesn’t just affect students, it affects and concerns parents, co-workers, the elderly and just about everyone in the community. Everyone has a role to play in bullying prevention; the Stood Up campaign is highlighting the importance of that,” she said in the release.

An anti-bullying fair will be held at the end of this month, and throughout October, a social media campaign, talk radio appearances and an anti-bullying workshop for parents are on the agenda.

“We’ve been working very closely within our schools to raise awareness of not only the physical but the long-term psychological damage of cyber bullying, and aggression,” Ebanks said. “We are looking forward to seeing the anti-bullying projects on Saturday, 26 October, that the students have collaborated on to find solutions to these issues. Our role as an agency is to work holistically both with victims and their aggressors to eliminate this form of aggression in an effective and proactive manner.

| For more information on the Stood Up schedule, visit www.frc.gov.ky.