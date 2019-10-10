Walk for the Cure raises more than US$75,000

Despite rainy conditions on Sunday morning, hundreds took to the streets for the eighth annual CIBC FirstCaribbean Walk for the Cure to raise funds for breast cancer research and awareness.

This year, the event exceeded its goal of raising US$75,000.

Participants, including children and adults, and even some pets, donned lavender shirts and, with umbrellas in hand, were ready for the 6:30am start to walk or run the 5K course which began and ended at the Seven Mile Public Beach.

Some US$3,300 in raffle prizes donated by several sponsors were also given away.

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s walk manager Shadden McLaughlin said in a statement, “Walk for the Cure isn’t just a walk. It is a movement to help save the lives of cancer patients.”

The bank and its corporate partners, along with the efforts of the CIBC FirstCaribbean employees who engage in diverse fundraising activities and events throughout the year, has led to more than US$300,000 being raised over the last eight years in the Cayman Islands, with all of the funds remaining on island, organisers said.

Jennifer Weber, operations manager of the Cayman Islands Cancer Society, said, “Every year, CIBC FirstCaribbean manages to improve upon greatness but this year in particular was really moving because despite the lousy weather conditions, the spirit of participants and organisers was awesome.

“To see so many still turn up with a smile on their face knowing the importance of the cause was incredible.”