The sixth annual Walk for the Cure 5K fundraiser will be held on Sunday, Oct. 1. Proceeds will benefit the Cayman Islands Cancer Society.

The walk, which is organized in Cayman and throughout the Caribbean by CIBC FirstCaribbean, begins at the Public Beach on Seven Mile Beach at 6:30 a.m. The turnaround point will be at the roundabout at Blue Cilantro restaurant on West Bay Road.

Last year’s Walk for the Cure raised more than US$68,000 for the Cayman Islands Cancer Society.

So far this year, donations across the Caribbean have exceeded US$250,000, and staff at the bank hope the grand total will exceed last year’s US$500,000.

Organizers said the walk is expected to attract more than 20,000 walkers and runners across the 17 territories where CIBC FirstCaribbean operates.

“We are really excited about this year’s walk. There is a surge of energy throughout our organization as hundreds of our staff are already busy with a number of fundraising events, as well as planning for the various walks,” said Trevor Torzsas, executive co-chair of the walk and managing director, Customer Relationship and Management.

The other executive co-chair, Mark St. Hill, who is managing director, Retail and Business Banking, said, “As a corporate family, we know the pain and loss that cancer inflicts. Raising awareness, championing early detection and making life just a little more comfortable for those with cancer, their families and caregivers is what our walk is about.”

Organizers said in a press release that the money raised is used to provide assistance, care and counseling to patients and their families, and to raise awareness through education campaigns across the region.

“They also help the various organizations to assist with the purchase and maintenance of equipment used in the diagnosis and treatment of patients,” the release states.

Over the past five years, the bank has raised more than US$1.3 million from the event, primarily supported by corporate donors and fundraising events hosted by staff.

The deadline to register for the Cayman event is Friday, Sept. 29. Entry fees are $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 3-11.

Anyone wishing to take part can register at any of the three CIBC First Caribbean branches in Cayman or sign up at Kirk Market on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 8-11 a.m.