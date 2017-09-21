Police to hold recruitment day on Brac

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service will hold an open recruitment day Saturday, Sept. 23, on Cayman Brac from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cayman Brac police station.

Senior police officers and representatives from a variety of divisions within the RCIPS will be on hand to explain to attendees what working for the police service entails.

The recruitment drive is part of RCIPS efforts to recruit 75 new officers by 2020. The police service invites Caymanians to apply for positions.

Organizers said refreshments would be served.

The current recruitment campaign ends on Wednesday, Oct. 11. Applications can be found at www.rcips.ky.