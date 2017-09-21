Lionfish culling tournament this weekend

A two-day lionfish culling tournament that was postponed earlier this month because of Hurricane Irma gets under way Saturday.

In the 23rd Cayman United Lionfish League, known as CULL, teams will dive at sites throughout Grand Cayman to spear the invasive species.

The event, sponsored by Foster’s Food Fair-IGA, will include cash prizes for biggest and smallest lionfish, as well as the most fish caught and the greatest weight culled per team member.

The weigh-in will be held at Lobster Pot restaurant, where lionfish will be served for participants and supporters.