John Gray marks World Vision Day

Eye care came into focus Thursday at John Gray High School as students marked World Vision Day.

More than 200 students participated in free sight screenings at the George Town school which were conducted by members of the Lions Club of Grand Cayman. The club conducts free eye screenings at all schools at the beginning of the school term.

John Gray High School principal Jonathan Clark said he was pleased to see the turnout of students getting their eyes tested.

“It is very important activity for us,” he said. “It is something we think is very necessary for our students, to have their vision checked out, and it also coincides with World Vision Day, so what better activity to do on that day.”

Clark said, as an educator, he firmly believed in early detection of vision problems.

“Those windows are the interface with learning for us, eyes and ears,” he said. “So, we have to make sure students are comfortable, that they’re not getting tired too quickly and the light and the conditions are good for them.”

Clark added having correct vision has a positive impact on the quality of life for students and how much they will absorb from their studies.

“We might find out some information on where we have to sit the student in the class,” he said. “We may remove the stigma attached. Maybe a student has been living with this condition for some time and they may be worried about accepting it. Maybe they think it is a normal situation. So, it gives them a chance to be more effective learners for us.”

On Thursday morning, the Year 7 students had their eyes checked by members of the Lions Club, as well as ophthalmologist Dr. Thaddeus Daniel.

Naja Beach, John Gray High School and Lions Club member, said she was happy to see her schoolmates taking part in the screenings.

“A lot of the time, parents don’t think that it’s that important to go and get their kids’ eyes tested,” she said. “So, it is good that the school and club is actually offering this for the Year 7s so that they (parents) can know whether their child needs glasses … Early detection is important, so their eyes don’t get worse and worse over time.”

Lions Club of Grand Cayman third vice president and John Gray mathematics teacher Michael Havlin said advocating vision and sight screening is a worldwide project of the Lions Club and “it ties in nicely with us giving back to the community as a service we provide at health fairs for adults and in the schools for children”.