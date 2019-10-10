Years in the making, church shelter nears completion

After years of fundraising, prayers and hard work, Bodden Town’s new church hall and hurricane shelter is expected to be completed next year.

“By this time next year, we should have a completed Bodden Town shelter at Pastor Rose’s church,” said infrastructure minister Joey Hew at a community meeting last week.

The church building has remained unfinished for several years as it awaited more funding.

Construction on the building began in 2010 after the project received money from the now-defunct Nation Building Fund, in part so that the church hall could also serve as a hurricane shelter. Between 2009 and 2013, the church received more than $1 million for the project.

The church building has remained unfinished for several years as it awaited more funding.

Minister Hew said government is expecting to secure a deal with a general contractor next year and the remaining construction period is slated to take six to eight months.

“It’s in their hands really to get their act together and complete the building. The funding was approved earlier this year,” said Pastor Rose, attending the meeting with his wife, Hyacinth.

In January, Cabinet gave approval for government to complete the multi-purpose hall structure and to issue a request for quotations from qualified bidders.

Pastor Rose said work on the church hall had never stopped, although it might have seemed that way, and that the church had been using its own money to pay for construction costs. Just recently, he said, they installed metal doors at the back of the building.

The basic structure of the building is completed and the main things left to be dealt with are the electrical work and installing a new generator and air-conditioning, as well as putting up the ceiling and light fixtures.