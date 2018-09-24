Letter: Cars are an eyesore

Despite promises made by previous ministers regarding the prohibition of vehicles being offered for sale along the side of our thoroughfares, the ever-growing car lot on West Bay Road, opposite Queen’s Court, is an eyesore and certainly lowers the tone of the area.

That particular stretch was subject to beautification by the Rotary Club of Grand Cayman a few years back and certainly not with the intention of providing shade by the palm trees for the cars between which they are parked.

Derek Haines