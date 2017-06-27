East Bodden Town gets first pharmacy

A new Valu-Med Pharmacy in Bodden Town was officially opened by Health Minister Dwayne Seymour on Sunday.

The full-service pharmacy located at Evron Plaza on the corner of Anton Bodden Drive and Harvey Stephenson Drive is the first phramacy in east Bodden Town.

In addition to filling prescriptions, the location offers over-the-counter medications and counseling from pharmacists.

Officially opening the first Valu-Med Pharmacy Health Fair, Minister Seymour said the facility is a welcome addition to the community.

“While the older generations of the Cayman Islands kept fit through the very nature of their lifestyle, we have to be much more conscious about exercise and good eating,” he said.

He encouraged young people to find a sport they enjoy to improve their health.

“Being in good shape from an early age paves the way for good health in later years. Sports also instills a sense of well-being and pride in those who participate,” he said.

Owner Everton Parker said Valu-Med offers a wide range of prescription and non-prescription drugs, personal care products, cosmetics, household items, small appliances and electronics.

Visitors to the new pharmacy received free blood pressure and glucose checks from professionals, and makeovers by Beauty Behind The Veil Salon. Adding to the “get fit” part of the day, men and women participated in pushups and squats to win prizes.