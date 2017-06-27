A man was sentenced last week for handling stolen goods after items advertised on EcayTrade were linked to his girlfriend’s email address.

Anthony George Morrison, 27, pleaded guilty in May. He had been in custody since January and Justice Michael Wood took that into account when he handed down a sentence of 18 months, suspended for two years.

The items were a television set valued at $250 and an HP laptop valued at $600. They had been stolen in a residential burglary. A friend of the victim saw them on EcayTrade and notified the owner, who contacted police.

Questioning led to Morrison, who said he had found the TV in some refuse and believed someone had discarded it shortly after Christmas. He initially pleaded not guilty, but changed his plea after a trial date was set.

Defense attorney Crister Brady acknowledged Morrison’s previous convictions, but pointed out that the defendant had chosen the proper course by admitting his guilt and changing his plea. Morrison is now the father of a young baby and that may have affected his decision, the attorney added.

“He should have thought of that in January,” Justice Wood suggested.

The judge referred to the defendant’s “awful record” and social inquiry report, saying it showed a poor history of complying with supervision.

“I’m going to take a chance on you,” he told Morrison. Breaching the suspended sentence order will mean going back to prison immediately, he warned.

“It’s time you grew up and started behaving,” the judge added. The way things had been going, Morrison was no good to his child and no good to his partner.

“When did you last use ganja?” He asked.

“Yesterday,” Morrison replied.

“That’s reassuring,” the judge commented.

As part of his order, he directed that Morrison be tested weekly for ganja, starting on a date in August. “If you test positive for ganja, it will be straight back to prison,” he said.

“I don’t imagine other judges will be as lenient as I am. This is your last chance. Take it or ….”

Morrison thanked the judge before leaving the courtroom.