Warning over bogus baby sitter job ad

An advertisement on the EcayTrade website for a baby-sitting job in the U.S. was a scam, the Royal Cayman Islands Police said.

RCIPS Financial Crime Unit investigators issued a warning this week after a woman who applied for the job “became suspicious” and reported the matter to police.

“The party she was communicating [with] was clearly not American,” a statement from the RCIPS noted. “This report fits the profile of the kinds of solicitations designed to obtain personal information for the purposes of identity theft.”

Police said the scammers alternatively may have intended to steal money directly from the applicant by asking her to pay certain bogus administrative or work permit fees at some point.

Detectives have asked EcayTrade to remove the ads.