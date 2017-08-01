Six young women are vying for the title of Miss Teen Cayman in the 37th annual competition on Aug. 26.

The event at the Lions Centre features the theme “Young Women in a Changing World.”

The contestants were officially presented sashes by their sponsors on July 22 at a reception at The Wharf restaurant.

The contestants and sponsors are: Thalia Naranjo, 15, West Bay – Bovell; Lian Ebanks, 16, George Town – Glitz and Glam Fashion; Layah Ebanks, 18, West Bay – Burger King; Ashley Bush, 16, West Bay – Auto Spa; Kevie-Ann Peirre, 17, Bodden Town – Scott’s Industries; and Arleny Connor, 16, East End – Cayman Safari Adventures and Fix It Celltronices.

This year’s winner will receive a four-year scholarship offered by the Ministry of Education.

“It is a lot of work by a group of dedicated volunteers under the direction of the Lions Club of Grand Cayman,” said the club’s president, Ian Yearwood. “Although the Miss Teen Pageant has a beauty component, its overriding mandate is to help young women reach their goal academically, prepare them for the world in terms of self-confidence, character building, teamwork, discipline and self-expression.”

Reigning Miss Teen Cayman Liana DaCosta, 16, of Bodden Town, spoke to the contestants when they received their sashes about her experience and what to expect, and offered moral support.

Ms. DaCosta will be traveling with the group to Cayman Brac on Saturday, for an historic tour of the island.

An academic test, which makes up part of the competition, may include questions relating to the Sister Islands, so it is important that the contestants have firsthand knowledge and experience of the islands, according to the pageant committee.

In the coming weeks, the contestants will take part in radio and television interviews. The public can also follow the contestants on the Miss Teen 2017 Facebook page.